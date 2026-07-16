City of Alatau to become a new hub of talents, technologies and investments in Eurasia

The Head of State said that the city of Alatau should become the main platform for the implementation of the Smart City principle, intelligent transport, digital payment systems, as well as energy-efficient facilities and advanced telecommunications infrastructure.

He emphasized that the city should also become one of the leading digital financial hubs of the region.

“For this purpose, we are creating a modern regulatory framework for the development of digital assets, tokenization technologies, blockchain, and the crypto industry. technologies. Undoubtedly, the main support in this work will be the law on competition and a special tax regime. Participants of the Alatau project will be able to take advantage of the opportunities of the Astana International Financial Center ecosystem. AIFC operates on the principles of English law and serves about 6,000 companies from more than 90 countries. I am confident that in the future, the city of Alatau will become a new hub of talents, technologies and investments in Eurasia,” said Tokayev.

He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan and China would be able to jointly shape the image of the new technological era in Eurasia.

“Kazakhstan is always ready to ensure favorable business climate for Chinese investors. We guarantee legislative protection of investments, offer modern infrastructure and highly-qualified personnel, and provide comprehensive state support. Our goal is not just to attract capital. We strive to jointly develop new technologies, establish research centers, create new production chains, and develop human capital that will advance the economy of knowledge. I hope that our meeting today will pave the way for new joint projects and large-scale investments,” said the President.

The meeting featured speeches by Li Lecheng, China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology; Xi Guohua, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITIC Group; Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of 01.AI; Wang Jianfeng, Member of the Supervisory Board and President of the Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Department at Huawei Technologies; Jiang Qinsong, Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer of AgiBot; Yang Bin, Executive Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd., Luo Liguo, Chairman of Ningbo Hoshine Group; Yu Huijiao, Chairman of YTO Express; and Zhang Qihai, Chairman of Xinjiang Lihua (Group).

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, had arrived in Shanghai, China, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, for a working visit.