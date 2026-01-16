Almaty airport reports flight delays as snowfall continues

According to the online flight board, departures to Atyrau (three flights), Aktau, and Urumqi are delayed.

Arriving flights from Shymkent, Atyrau, Fukuoka, Phuket, Zhezkazgan, Dubai, Kyzylorda, Urumqi, Petropavl, and Beijing are also facing scheduling disruptions.

Despite these delays, the airport press service clarified that there are currently no widespread or mass cancellations. The airport is operating in a normal mode.

As previously reported, heavy snow paralyzed Almaty with 10-point traffic jams.

Kazhydromet National Weather Service informed that the snowfall, which began late on January 15, is expected to continue until the evening of January 17.

The authorities reported that a massive cleanup effort is underway. For round-the-clock operations, the city mobilized over 1,200 snow-clearing vehicles, including 200 from private contractors, and 2,710 workers. Additionally, 1,790 janitors are clearing snow from residential neighborhoods.

