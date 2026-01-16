Heavy snow paralyzes Almaty with 10-point traffic jams

According to 2GIS service, the traffic congestion reached a critical 10-point maximum by 4:00 PM. All major thoroughfares are currently shown in "red" and "dark red," indicating total gridlock.

Significant delays are reported on Abai, Al-Farabi, Raiymbek, Ryskulov, Seifullin, Nazarbayev, and Dostyk avenues, as well as Sain, Timiryazev, Zheltoksan, Zhandosov, Tole Bi, and Rozybakiev Streets.

Although intensive traffic usually occurs in the evening commute hours, Almaty has remained at a standstill all day. The primary cause is the heavy, relentless snowfall that has blanketed the city.

Kazhydromet, the National Weather Agency, informed that the snowfall, which began late on January 15, is expected to continue until the evening of January 17.

The authorities reported that a massive cleanup effort is underway. For round-the-clock operations, the city mobilized over 1,200 snow-clearing vehicles, including 200 from private contractors, and 2,710 workers. Additionally, 1,790 janitors are clearing snow from residential neighborhoods.

