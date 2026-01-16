What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan at weekend
14:51, 16 January 2026
The vast anticyclone centered over Siberia will keep frosty weather in northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan at weekend, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Western and southern areas will see mostly snowy weather, ground blizzardы, stronger winds and icy road conditions, caused by the Southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts, according to Kazhydromet.
Heavy precipitaiton is expected in some areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions on January 17-18.