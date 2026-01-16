EN
    What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan at weekend

    14:51, 16 January 2026

    The vast anticyclone centered over Siberia will keep frosty weather in northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan at weekend, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan at weekend
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    Western and southern areas will see mostly snowy weather, ground blizzardы, stronger winds and icy road conditions, caused by the Southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts, according to Kazhydromet.

    Heavy precipitaiton is expected in some areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions on January 17-18.

