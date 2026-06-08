Alisher Zhumakan rides to silver at Grand Prix in Slovakia
22:26, 8 June 2026
Kazakhstan's Alisher Zhumakan won a silver medal in the scratch race at the Track Cycling Grand Prix series tournament in Prešov, Slovakia, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh athlete finished second in the scratch race.
Polish rider Damian Slawek took first place, while Türkiye's Mustafa Tarakçı finished third.
Earlier this year, Alisher Zhumakan secured two silver medals at the Asian Championships.