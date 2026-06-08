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    Alisher Zhumakan rides to silver at Grand Prix in Slovakia

    22:26, 8 June 2026

    Kazakhstan's Alisher Zhumakan won a silver medal in the scratch race at the Track Cycling Grand Prix series tournament in Prešov, Slovakia, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Alisher Zhumakan rides to silver at Grand Prix in Slovakia
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    The Kazakh athlete finished second in the scratch race.

    Polish rider Damian Slawek took first place, while Türkiye's Mustafa Tarakçı finished third.

    Earlier this year, Alisher Zhumakan secured two silver medals at the Asian Championships.

     

    Kazakhstan Cycling Sport Europe Slovakia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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