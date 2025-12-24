Alimkhanuly’s WBO status clarified in initial decision amid doping scandal

The updated WBO rankings feature three Kazakh boxers. In the super middleweight division, Ali Akhmedov held steady at 15th place.

In the super featherweight division, Sultan Zaurbek remains in 14th place, the same as last month.

In the middleweight division, Janibek Alimkhanuly continues to hold the world champion title, meaning he has not been stripped of it, despite earlier warnings.

Alimkhanuly has also retained the IBF world championship title.

However, The Ring magazine has removed Alimkhanuly from its rankings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card.