Alexandr Vinokourov’s Olympic jersey donated to Olympic Museum in Lausanne for first time

The ceremony took place at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, where Vinokourov’s Olympic jersey has been added to the permanent collection celebrating the history of the Olympic Games and the accomplishments of athletes from around the world.

The event took place on the sidelines of the World Intellectual Property Organization’s informal ministerial policy dialogue, held under the theme Bridging the Gap: Innovation and Creativity as Drivers of the Society of the Future. Participants explored how sport, innovation, creativity, and international cooperation can help strengthen ties between countries, unlock human potential, and create new opportunities for future generations.

Kazakhstan was represented at the event by Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and international economic organizations Kairat Torebayev, as well as Olympic champion Alexandr Vinokourov.

Vinokourov noted that sport teaches people to push beyond the limits of what seems possible and that victory is never the result of one person's efforts alone. According to him, every achievement is built on teamwork, knowledge, technology, dedication, and trust. He also stressed that Kazakhstan is placing a strong emphasis on developing human potential, knowledge, and innovation.

According to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WTO, the inclusion of the Olympic champion’s jersey in the Olympic Museum’s collection marks an important milestone for Kazakh sport. The mission noted that it reflects international recognition of the achievements of Kazakhstan’s athletes and their contribution to the history of the global Olympic movement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's XDS Astana Team had unveiled its eight-rider lineup for the 2026 Tour de France.