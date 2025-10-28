EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Alexander Stubb: Astana cycling team jersey holds special place in my home

    14:38, 28 October 2025

    President of Finland Alexander Stubb shared memories of his visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    Alexander Stubb: Astana cycling team jersey holds special place in my home
    Photo credit: Akorda

    "I have many good memories from the hospitality, but one springs to mind. When I was here for the first time - I just told you when we walked in here - I had the chance to train with some of your top cyclists at the Astana Velodrome. At the moment, I got the shirt of the Astana cycling team with a signature from Vinokurov. And I have that in a very special place on the wall back home, and I really appreciate that," he said at an extended meeting in the Akorda Residence.

    Earlier, presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb - held an extended-format meeting in the Akorda.

    XDS Astana Team Cycling Kazakhstan-Finland Politics President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All