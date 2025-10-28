Alexander Stubb: Astana cycling team jersey holds special place in my home
President of Finland Alexander Stubb shared memories of his visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
"I have many good memories from the hospitality, but one springs to mind. When I was here for the first time - I just told you when we walked in here - I had the chance to train with some of your top cyclists at the Astana Velodrome. At the moment, I got the shirt of the Astana cycling team with a signature from Vinokurov. And I have that in a very special place on the wall back home, and I really appreciate that," he said at an extended meeting in the Akorda Residence.
Earlier, presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb - held an extended-format meeting in the Akorda.