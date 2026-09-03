Alexander Bublik advances to 3rd round of US Open 2026

The Kazakhstani tennis player cruised to a straight-sets victory, winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

The match lasted one hour and twenty-two minutes, with Bublik firing 16 aces, committing three double faults and converting six of his 14 break points.

In the third round, Bublik will face American Tommy Paul, ranked 29th in the world.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva had also advanced to the second round of the US Open 2026.