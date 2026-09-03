EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Alexander Bublik advances to 3rd round of US Open 2026

    09:56, 3 September 2026

    Kazakhstan's top-ranked men's singles player Alexander Bublik, ranked world No. 16 and seeded 15th, advanced to the third round of the US Open with a convincing victory over France's world No. 67 Adrian Mannarino, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Alexander Bublik advances to 3rd round of US Open 2026
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    The Kazakhstani tennis player cruised to a straight-sets victory, winning 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.

    The match lasted one hour and twenty-two minutes, with Bublik firing 16 aces, committing three double faults and converting six of his 14 break points.

    In the third round, Bublik will face American Tommy Paul, ranked 29th in the world.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva had also advanced to the second round of the US Open 2026.

    Alexander Bublik Tennis Sport ATP
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All