Kazakhstan's Rybakina starts US Open campaign with dominant victory

Rybakina, ranked world No. 2, faced American Thea Frodin, the world No. 585, who entered the tournament as a wild card.

The Kazakhstani tennis player secured a comfortable straight-sets victory, winning 6-3, 6-2.

The match lasted one hour and fourteen minutes, with Rybakina firing six aces, committing three double faults and converting three of her six break points.

In the second round of the US Open, Rybakina will face Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina had moved to the top of the WTA live rankings ahead of the ongoing tournament.