Yulia Putintseva advances to 2nd round of US Open

World No. 84 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan faced Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, the world No. 12 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, in the first round.

The Kazakhstani came from behind to secure a hard-fought three-set victory, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The match lasted two hours and fifty-one minutes, during which Putintseva served six aces, committed four double faults and converted five of her ten break points.

In the second round, Putintseva will face China's Zheng Qinwen.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina had advanced to the second round of the US Open 2026 after defeating American Thea Frodin in straight sets.