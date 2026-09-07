Alessandro Romele takes second on stage 15 of La Vuelta a España

The 110.2-kilometre stage from Palma del Río to Córdoba was shortened because of extreme heat. An early breakaway involving 11 riders gradually split, with five riders eventually breaking clear during the decisive phase of the race.

A second chase group of 12 riders was unable to bridge the gap, leaving the stage victory to be decided in a five-man sprint. Wout van Aert claimed the win, while Romele finished second. Romele’s XDS Astana Team teammate Henok Mulubrhan also produced a strong performance, taking 10th place.

Romele said the race was difficult from the start, with Visma riders setting a fast pace as they initially appeared to be preparing for a sprint finish.

However, the race ultimately developed into a battle for victory from the breakaway. Romele played a key role in forming the decisive five-man group after attacking during the intermediate sprint and later following van Aert’s move.

“Wout then tried to go clear, I managed to stay on his wheel, and together we bridged across to the two riders who were already up the road. That’s how the group of five was formed,” he said.

The group worked together effectively for much of the stage, although the race became increasingly tactical in the final kilometers. Romele said team support from the car also helped him remain focused during the crucial moments.

“I was feeling good, and Shefer was also a big help from the car, keeping me calm and telling me to focus more on Wout’s wheel,” Romele said.

Despite trying to make van Aert expend more energy before the sprint, Romele was unable to overtake the Belgian rider.

“The numbers we produced were really strong, so I think the strongest rider simply won today,” Romele said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported XDS Astana Development Team's Zanini finished second at the Italian cycling race stage.