XDS Astana Development Team's Zanini finishes 2nd at Italian cycling race stage

The 154.4-kilometer stage started in Latisana and finished in Tarcento.

In the closing part of the race, Zanini launched an attack alongside another rider, with the pair managing to maintain their advantage all the way to the finish. The stage winner was ultimately decided in a sprint, where Zanini crossed the line in second place.

“Today, September 5, was the first day I felt a little better, although I was still having some stomach problems. The first hour of the race was very tough, and I was far from feeling my best. Once we reached the circuits, I started to feel a little better on the climbs, although I was dropped slightly. On the second lap, I tried to stay with the strongest riders and found myself in a group of four. I was dropped again on the final climb but managed to make my way back on the descent. I told myself that if I wanted to try something, this was the right moment to attack. I went full speed and opened up a gap, with only Tommaso Dati able to follow me. We worked together all the way to the finish, but he is clearly faster than me in a sprint, so it was almost impossible to challenge him for the win. Considering how I felt today, second place was the best result I could have achieved,” Simone Zanini said.

Earlier, XDS Astana Development Team rider Artem Fofonov claimed third place on the opening stage of the Tour of Istanbul.