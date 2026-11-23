According to the Da Nang Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the city recorded 2,219 new dengue cases between November 16 and 22, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous week. More than 12,500 cases have been reported since the beginning of 2026, approximately 3.7 times higher than during the same period last year.

The most affected area is Ngu Hanh Son, which has registered 1,363 cases since January, including 230 in the latest reporting week. Other affected areas include An Khe, Dien Ban Dong and Son Tra.

The number of infection clusters has also increased, with 86 new clusters identified in the past week, bringing the annual total to 796, five times higher than in the corresponding period last year.

In an official update published on its website, the Da Nang CDC stressed that “decisive action by local authorities and cooperation from the public will play an important role in controlling the disease, limiting the number of cases and preventing the risk of new outbreaks.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also warns travelers about the infection. “The best way to prevent dengue is to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” the agency states in its official prevention guidance.

Dengue is transmitted through infected Aedes mosquitoes and can cause high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea and skin rashes.

For Kazakh citizens planning holidays in Vietnam, the CDC recommends using insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved clothing and choosing accommodation with air conditioning or screened windows.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Hillsborough County, Florida, has declared a state of local emergency as authorities step up efforts to control mosquito populations and protect residents from dengue fever.