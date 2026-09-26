Dengue fever emergency declared in Florida county over rising cases

County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order on Thursday, bringing the emergency declaration into effect the same day. The order was issued under the county’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Florida law.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida has reported 392 dengue cases.

The emergency declaration can remain in effect for up to seven days, unless it is rescinded or extended.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pennsylvania had recorded four measles-associated deaths.