EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Dengue fever emergency declared in Florida county over rising cases

    02:30, 26 September 2026

    Hillsborough County, Florida, has declared a state of local emergency as authorities step up efforts to control mosquito populations and protect residents from dengue fever, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Dengue fever emergency declared in Florida county over rising cases
    Photo source: Unsplash

    County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order on Thursday, bringing the emergency declaration into effect the same day. The order was issued under the county’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Florida law.

    According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida has reported 392 dengue cases.

    The emergency declaration can remain in effect for up to seven days, unless it is rescinded or extended.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pennsylvania had recorded four measles-associated deaths.

    Healthcare Society USA World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All