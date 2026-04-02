Aktobe’s population reaches 600,000

According to Aibek Galymzhanov, Head of the Aktobe region’s Bureau of National Statistics, the region’s population reached 956,800 as of March 1, 2026, with the city’s population standing at 600,000.

“The official population number is formed in accordance with demographic methodology. The 600,000th resident of Aktobe was identified based on demographic calculations. From February 1, 2026, birth-and-arrival data were added daily to the population number, while death-and-departure rates were subtracted. Following this, the number of births, deaths, arrivals, and departures on that day were calculated by the hours, and a child born closest to that moment was identified,” Aibek Galymzhanov clarified.

To note, in 2021, the region’s population increased by 8,300 people, exceeding 900,000.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s urban population had exceeded 13 million.