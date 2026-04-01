Where Kazakhstanis live: Urban population exceeds 13 million
Kazakhstan’s population reached 20,532,240 as of March 1, 2026, marking an increase of over 32,000 people since the beginning of the year, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As of March 1, the urban population was 13,120,922, while the rural population stood at 7,411,318. It is worth noting that the number of city dwellers has risen. At the start of the year, Kazakhstan's urban population was 13,085,110, while 7,414,712 resided in rural areas
The highest concentration of residents is in Almaty (2,354,736), the Turkistan region (2,146,739), and Astana (1,655,369).
In contrast, the Ulytau region remains the least populated, with 218,596 residents recorded.
As Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan surpassed the 20 million population mark in November 2023.