Aktobe region road accident: Health Department reports on injured

According to the regional health department, as of 3:30 p.m., six people injured in the accident remain at Khromtau district hospital, including a child born in 2009. Four of the patients are receiving intensive anti-shock therapy in the intensive care unit.

Two medical teams from the regional center, one pediatric and one adult, are working on site. The teams consist of anesthesiologists, traumatologists, surgeons, and neurosurgeons. Surgical procedures have been carried out according to the patients’ conditions and vital signs.

All necessary medical assistance is being provided. Medicines and blood components are fully available.

A patient who had previously refused transportation was hospitalized with bruises following doctors’ recommendations.

As reported earlier, a fatal collision of a DAF truck and a GAZelle passenger van causing the death of twelve people has occured on the Samara–Shymkent highway near the village of Belkopa. By order of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a government commission has been set up to investigate the traffic accident causing the death of twelve people in Aktobe region.