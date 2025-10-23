Government establishes commission to investigate deadly road accident in Aktobe region

“In accordance with the instruction of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a government commission has been formed to investigate the causes of the traffic accident that occurred on the outskirts of the village of Bogetsay in the Aiteke Bi district of Aktobe region. The Prime Minister instructed the commission to begin work immediately, conduct a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the accident, and take prompt measures to assist the families of the victims and those injured,” the statement reads.

The commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, includes representatives of the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Labor and Social Protection, Health, and Transport, as well as officials from the Aktobe region akimat.

Following the accident, Head of the regional police department Abai Zhuыsupov arrived at the scene and announced the preliminary version of the incident.

“The truck drove into the oncoming lane. A pre-trial investigation has been launched in connection with this incident. It was found that the GAZelle vehicle was officially engaged in passenger transportation from the village of Temirbek Zhurgenev to the regional center. Police officers, an investigative team, and representatives of the emergency situations department are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the accident are being clarified, and the necessary investigative actions are underway,” said Abai Zhusupov.

The regional police department reported that since the start of the year, 89 traffic accidents have occurred on the Samara–Shymkent highway, claiming 25 lives and injuring 181 people. Another 47 accidents were recorded on the Aktobe–Karabutak highway, resulting in 13 deaths and 111 injuries.

As reported earlier, a fatal collision of a DAF truck and a GAZelle passenger van causing the death of twelve people has occured on the Samara–Shymkent highway near the village of Belkopa.