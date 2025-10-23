12 killed in road accident in Aktobe region

According to preliminary data, the truck drove into the oncoming lane. As a result of the accident, both drivers and 10 passengers of the GAZelle were killed at the scene, while five other people were hospitalized.

The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation. It was established that the GAZelle was officially transporting passengers from the village of Temirbek Zhurgenev to the regional center.

Police officers and the investigative team are working at the scene to determine all the circumstances of the accident. Necessary investigative measures are being carried out.

According to the regional akimat, of the five people injured, three are in serious condition and two are in moderate condition. One person declined hospitalization. Those injured were taken to Khromtau district hospital.

Akim (governor) of the region Askhat Shakharov has arrived at the scene of the accident.

