Aktobe ramps up efforts to prevent spring flooding

Aktobe is currently implementing 23 measures, most of which focus on reinforcing riverbanks in suburban gardening and residential areas. For example, in one of the gardening communities, the bank of the Tamdy River has been strengthened with a 250-meter stretch of sand reinforcement. Water diversion work has also been carried out across several residential districts and gardening cooperatives to prevent spring flooding. Similar measures have been completed along the Peschanka and Zhinishke rivers.

“Water diversion work is underway in several residential areas, with some sites already nearing completion. Similar measures are also being carried out in nearby garden cooperatives, and a new water-culvert pipe is being installed in the Kuraily district. In total, 469 million tenge has been allocated from the budget for these efforts,” said Aigul Baymenova, press secretary for the akim (mayor) of Aktobe.

Photo credit: A press service of Aktobe's akim

Akims of the Almaty and Astana districts of the city held meetings with residents, during which people from garden cooperatives and residential areas raised questions about the ongoing flood-prevention work.

“Reinforcement work is being carried out along riverbanks located near suburban residential areas. Water-culvert channels are also being cleaned. These activities will be completed by mid-December. The main goal is to divert water,” noted Rustem Uteshov, governor of the Almaty district.

Photo credit: A press service of Aktobe's akim

Photo credit: A press service of Aktobe's akim

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh government has provided 1 bln tenge to fight floods in the Kostanay region.