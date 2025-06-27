Kazakh Government provides 1 bln tenge to fight floods in Kostanay region

In 2024, due to spring flooding, the five lakes, including Timtur, Koibagar, Alabota, Biesoigan and Zhashora, merged, resulting in a large area of inundation up to 621 square km. 234 power transmission line poles up to 38 km or 15.5% of all power poles in the region are flooded. Some 10,000 locals or 2,426 consumers and 114 farm households may be blacked out if poles fall.

Besides, flooding affected important infrastructure facilities, including regional and district roads, communications lines, land under cultivation and pastures.

The project on the construction of the 14.2 km long drainage canal in Karasu district was developed, the Government’s press service said. The project costs 1.9 billion tenge, part of the funds will be allocated from the regional budget.

To note, Japan will allocate USD 2 mln to help Kazakhstan reduce impact of flooding.