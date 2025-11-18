Aktau Sea Port SEZ area expanded to 4,400 hectares

In line with the President’s directive to develop the potential of the Aktau Sea Port SEZ and to attract more domestic and foreign investors to the region, the regional administration together with the Government was entrusted with preparing regulatory-legal acts and approving the list of priority activities in the SEZ.

The administration of Mangistau region has carried out substantial work in this area.

“Work has already begun on including special land plots in the Munaily district, the CaspiyERSAI shipbuilding plant, and the Kenderli resort zone into the SEZ for the implementation of investment projects. After these territories are added, the total area of the SEZ will reach approximately 21,000 hectares. This will create broad opportunities for attracting new investments and developing new sectors of the regional economy,” says Mubarak Tulegenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC Aktau Sea Port SEZ.

The expansion of the list of priority activities from 24 to 45 has become another important step. Among them are construction, landscaping, tourism, recreation services, textile production, water purification, repair of sea-going vessels and aircraft, transport services and other types of production.

Established in 2022 by a presidential decree, the Aktau Sea Port SEZ has turned into the main center of Mangistau region’s development and a bridge linking Central Asia with global markets.

In 2024, at the initiative of the regional administration and with the support of the Government, the operating period of the SEZ was extended to December 31, 2052, which opens up broad prospects for the implementation of investment projects..

The major advantage of the SEZ is the provision of a wide range of benefits for entrepreneurs. Investors implementing projects within the zone are exempt from paying corporate income, property, and land taxes, as well as VAT and customs duties on imports. In addition, they receive full administrative and technical support.

Both domestic, and companies from Italy, Turkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, China and Singapore, are successfully operating in the territory of the Aktau Sea Port today.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Government amended the provisions on the Aktau Sea Port SEZ.