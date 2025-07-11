Aktau Sea Port special economic area expands

The Aktau Sea Port special economic area is situated in Mangistau region and covers the administrative and territorial borders of the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen as well as Munaily, Karakiyan and Tupkaragan districts.

Besides, the Aktau Sea Port special economic area is a special economic port zone.

Еhe Aktau Sea Port special economic area grew from 3 656,1719 to 4407,503 hectares. The Aktau International Airport is also part of the Aktau Sea Port special economic area.

The Aktau Sea Port special economic area consists of a port zone up to 656,3543 hectares, an industrial zone up to 2021,1487 hectares, and a logistics area up to 1730 hectares.

It is expected to invest 980 billion tenge, to raise the number of participants (companies) to 150, to generate 5,800 jobs and increase the share of Kazakhstan’s content up to 83% until 2052.