Akmaral Yerekesheva pockets bronze at Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Kazakhstan’s team added two more medals to its tally.

Akmaral Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan claimed a bronze medal in the hoop event, earning 28.50 points for her performance.

Gold went to Takhmina Ikromova of Uzbekistan with 29.25 points, while Wang Zilu of China finished second with 28.90 points. Aibota Yertaikyzy placed sixth with 28.05 points.

Kazakhstan added another silver medal in the five-ball group event, earning 26.30 points. China finished on top with 27.95 points, while South Korea completed the podium with 25.35.

Earlier, Kazakhstan won a silver medal in the team all-around event on Sunday.