Olympic medalist Kurbanov claims bronze at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

The Kazakh gymnast delivered a successful performance in the men's pommel horse final. Kurbanov earned the bronze medal in the event, scoring 14.933 points in his final routine.

Italy’s Gabriele Targhetta took the top spot with a score of 15.000, while Mamikon Khachatryan of Armenia finished second with 14.966 points.

Another Kazakh athlete, Zeinolla Idrissov, narrowly missed the podium, taking the fourth place with 14.833 points.

It is worth noting that Nariman Kurbanov is the silver medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games.