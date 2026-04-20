EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Akmaral Yerekesheva earns bronze at Rhythmic World Cup stage

    09:51, 20 April 2026

    Kazakhstan’s gymnast Akmaral Yerekesheva has claimed bronze at the 2026 Rhythmic World Cup stage in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Akmaral Yerekesheva
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Akmaral Yerekesheva won bronze in the ribbon event with a score of 27, while Darja Varfolomeev of Germany claimed gold with 28.800 and Sofia Raffaeli of Italy took silver with 28.500.

    Additionally, Yerekesheva competed in the hoop event finals, earning sixth place with a score of 27.950, and finished tenth in the individuals.

    Earlier, it was reported that the entry list for the 2026 Rhythmic World Cup stage in Baku had been announced.

    Sport Rhythmic gymnastics Kazakhstan Events
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All