Akmaral Yerekesheva earns bronze at Rhythmic World Cup stage

Akmaral Yerekesheva won bronze in the ribbon event with a score of 27, while Darja Varfolomeev of Germany claimed gold with 28.800 and Sofia Raffaeli of Italy took silver with 28.500.

Additionally, Yerekesheva competed in the hoop event finals, earning sixth place with a score of 27.950, and finished tenth in the individuals.

Earlier, it was reported that the entry list for the 2026 Rhythmic World Cup stage in Baku had been announced.