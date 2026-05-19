Akmaral Yerekesheva claims gold at Kazakhstan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Akmaral Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan claimed the gold medal in the individual all-around competition.

Aibota Yertaikyzy finished in second place, while Aiym Meirzhanova completed the top three.

Astana came out on top in the group exercises event, while East Kazakhstan region earned silver and Almaty rounded out the podium.

In the team all-around event, Astana once again topped the standings, followed by Shymkent in second and Almaty in third.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan had made a strong start in the women's doubles at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.