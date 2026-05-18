Kazakhstan's Danilina reaches WTA 500 Strasbourg quarterfinals
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan got off to a strong start in the women's doubles at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Teaming up with Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova, Danilina secured a round-of-16 victory over China’s Xinyu Wang and Yifan Xu, winning in three sets, 7:6 (7:5), 5:7, 10:4.
The hard-fought contest lasted exactly two hours.
Danilina and Alexandrova booked their place in the quarterfinals of the clay-court event with the win. They will next take on the winners of the matchup between Asia Muhammad / Fanny Stollar and Eri Hozumi / Fang-Hsien Wu.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the doubles final of the 2026 Bengaluru Open II tournament in India.