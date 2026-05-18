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    Kazakhstan's Danilina reaches WTA 500 Strasbourg quarterfinals

    18:28, 18 May 2026

    Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan got off to a strong start in the women's doubles at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Kazakhstan's Danilina reaches WTA 500 Strasbourg quarterfinals
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Teaming up with Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova, Danilina secured a round-of-16 victory over China’s Xinyu Wang and Yifan Xu, winning in three sets, 7:6 (7:5), 5:7, 10:4.

    The hard-fought contest lasted exactly two hours.

    Danilina and Alexandrova booked their place in the quarterfinals of the clay-court event with the win. They will next take on the winners of the matchup between Asia Muhammad / Fanny Stollar and Eri Hozumi / Fang-Hsien Wu.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the doubles final of the 2026 Bengaluru Open II tournament in India.

    Tennis WTA Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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