Kazakhstan's Danilina reaches WTA 500 Strasbourg quarterfinals

Teaming up with Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova, Danilina secured a round-of-16 victory over China’s Xinyu Wang and Yifan Xu, winning in three sets, 7:6 (7:5), 5:7, 10:4.

The hard-fought contest lasted exactly two hours.

Danilina and Alexandrova booked their place in the quarterfinals of the clay-court event with the win. They will next take on the winners of the matchup between Asia Muhammad / Fanny Stollar and Eri Hozumi / Fang-Hsien Wu.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the doubles final of the 2026 Bengaluru Open II tournament in India.