EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Akmaral Yerekesheva brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships

    08:41, 23 June 2025

    Akmaral Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan pocketed another gold medal on the final day of the 3rd FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Akmaral Yerekesheva brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The Kazakhstani gymnast claimed the Girls’ Ribbon Routine gold after scoring 26.400.

    Earlier, Akmaral earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines with 26.150 points and took home the Hoop Routine silver with 26.950.

    To note, her compatriot Aiganym Ryssbek finished fifth in the Girls’ Clubs Routine.

    Sport gymnastics Rhythmic gymnastics Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All