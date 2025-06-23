Akmaral Yerekesheva brings Kazakhstan 2nd gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships
08:41, 23 June 2025
Akmaral Yerekesheva of Kazakhstan pocketed another gold medal on the final day of the 3rd FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani gymnast claimed the Girls’ Ribbon Routine gold after scoring 26.400.
Earlier, Akmaral earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines with 26.150 points and took home the Hoop Routine silver with 26.950.
To note, her compatriot Aiganym Ryssbek finished fifth in the Girls’ Clubs Routine.