Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships

Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva won two medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships. She earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines scoring 26.150 points and took home silver Hoop Routine with 26.950.

It is noteworthy, Akmaral Yerekesheva won the country’s first ever medal at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships.

