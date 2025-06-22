EN
    Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships

    20:33, 22 June 2025

    The final round of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships kicked off in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    sport
    Photo credit: Olympic kz

    Kazakh Akmaral Yerekesheva won two medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships. She earned gold in the Girls’ Ball Routines scoring 26.150 points and took home silver Hoop Routine with 26.950.

    It is noteworthy, Akmaral Yerekesheva won the country’s first ever medal at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships.

    To note, Kazakh Diyas wins ITW 35 tournament title.

    Sport Rhythmic gymnastics Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
