Airbus deal headlines Merz’s China visit

“The Chinese leadership will be ordering a larger number of additional aircraft from Airbus. The total order will include up to 120 additional aircraft,” Merz told reporters after talks with Xi Jinping. He added that the deal “demonstrates how worthwhile such trips can be”.

As head of the world’s third largest economy, Merz met with Xi and Premier Li Qiang amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

“The more turbulent and complex the world becomes, the more China and Germany should strengthen strategic communication and enhance strategic mutual trust,” Xi said during the meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Merz responded that despite existing challenges, both sides should “emphasize the things we have in common and face the challenges we stand before together”.

Ahead of the visit, Merz called for fair conditions for European businesses. “We want a balanced, reliable, regulated and fair partnership with China. This is our offer. At the same time, it is what we also hope for and expect from the Chinese side,” he stated.

The chancellor also sought Beijing’s support in efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict, stressing that “the big global political problems can no longer be tackled today without involving Beijing. Beijing’s voice is heard, including in Moscow.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said the international order based on law and rules has effectively ceased to exist and that the world has entered an era of open great power politics.