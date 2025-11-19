Dubai conducts first flight of electric air taxi between two districts

According to WAM, the air taxi is designed to carry four passengers in addition to the pilot and can reach speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour. It operates on electric propulsion, making it an environmentally friendly and quiet mode of transport. The battery allows it to cover distances of up to 160 km.



Regular passenger services are scheduled to begin in 2026. By that time, all necessary infrastructure will be completed and all required approvals from civil aviation authorities obtained.



The first flight is considered an important milestone in the development of urban air mobility. Currently, 60 per cent of construction has been completed for the first dedicated air taxi station. The facility will consist of four floors: two for parking and two for take-off and landing pads, as well as cargo and passenger facilities. The station is expected to handle up to 42,000 take-offs and approximately 170,000 passengers annually.



Simultaneously, three additional landing pads are being constructed in different districts of the city. An agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai includes four initial main routes within the city, with plans to expand to other emirates and connect them to neighbouring regional cities in the future.



Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UAE and China had signed a billion-dollar deal for 350 flying taxis.