Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty

The new round-trip services, operated under flight numbers CA799 and CA800, run every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using Boeing 737 aircraft.

The new route will serve as an air bridge between the two cities, said Chen Zhaozhen, general manager of Air China's Almaty office, adding that the route is expected to elevate economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges and tourism between China and Kazakhstan to a new level.

Photo credit: Xinhua/Li Renzi

Galiya Toxeitova, head of the Tourism Department of Almaty, expressed confidence that the new route will provide greater convenience for travel between the two countries.

Looking ahead, she expressed hope to expand cooperation and increase the number of direct flights, bringing greater benefits to travelers and injecting new momentum into regional economic development.

To note Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced the launch of new direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), starting in 2026.