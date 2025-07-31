EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty

    07:39, 31 July 2025

    Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight, Xinhua reports. 

    Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty
    Photo credit: Xinhua/Li Renzi

    The new round-trip services, operated under flight numbers CA799 and CA800, run every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using Boeing 737 aircraft.

    The new route will serve as an air bridge between the two cities, said Chen Zhaozhen, general manager of Air China's Almaty office, adding that the route is expected to elevate economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges and tourism between China and Kazakhstan to a new level.

    Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty
    Photo credit: Xinhua/Li Renzi

    Galiya Toxeitova, head of the Tourism Department of Almaty, expressed confidence that the new route will provide greater convenience for travel between the two countries.

    Looking ahead, she expressed hope to expand cooperation and increase the number of direct flights, bringing greater benefits to travelers and injecting new momentum into regional economic development.

    To note Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced the launch of new direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), starting in 2026.

    Aircraft Airports Civil aviation Almaty Kazakhstan China Travel Tourism
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All