Etihad Airways to launch direct Abu Dhabi-Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan flights in 2026

Flights to Almaty will begin on March 16, 2026, operating eight times per week, while service to Tashkent is set to launch on March 17, 2026, with six weekly flights. Tickets for both routes are expected to go on sale in the coming days.

“Our goal is clear: we want to bring more people directly to Abu Dhabi. These new routes connect us to fast-growing, culturally rich regions and will help stimulate demand for tourism and trade in the UAE’s capital,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

This announcement follows the recent decision by low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to suspend all operations starting September 1, 2025, as part of a wider strategic restructuring by its parent company, Wizz Air Holdings. Etihad’s expansion into Central Asia is seen as a timely move to fill the gap left by Wizz Air’s withdrawal from the region.

Earlier it was reported that Singapore’s Chan Brothers Travel plans to bring hundreds of tourists to Uzbekistan via direct charter flights in December 2025.