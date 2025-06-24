EN
    Air Astana unveils Middle East flights status for June 25

    17:45, 24 June 2025

    Air Astana plans to resume flights to the Middle Eastern countries starting June 25, 2025, provided that there is official announcement of a ceasefire, Kazinform News Agency learned from the airline’s press service.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

    In case of further escalation of the conflict, the flights to the Middle East will be cancelled from June 25.

    Flights to Dubai and Doha from Almaty are scheduled to depart with a delay, the company says. Passengers are requested to monitor flight status on the airline’s official website.

    Air Astana continues to monitor the situation and assures passengers that safety remains its top priority.

    Contacts:

    +7 727 244 4477 (24/7)
    +7 7172 584477 (24/7)
    +7 702 702 4477 (24/7)

    Flight delay hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
    WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
    Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)

    Earlier it was reported that Air Astana extended Middle East flight cancellations.

    Air Astana Flights Kazakhstan Middle East Armed conflicts Iran Israel Security
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
