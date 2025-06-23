Kazakhstan's Air Astana extends Middle East flight cancellations

In connection with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Air Astana cancels the following flights until June 24:

KC205/206/Astana-Dubai-Astana

KC897/898/Almaty-Dubai-Almaty

KC551/552/Shymkent-Doha-Shymkent (charter flight)

The passengers of cancelled flights will be offered free rebooking or a full refund for airfare.

The airline continues to closely monitor the situation and will consider resuming flights from June 25 as the situation improves.

Flight Delay Hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)

WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)

Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)