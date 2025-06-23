EN
    Kazakhstan's Air Astana extends Middle East flight cancellations

    20:19, 23 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana extends cancellation of flights to the Middle East, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    In connection with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Air Astana cancels the following flights until June 24:

    • KC205/206/Astana-Dubai-Astana
    • KC897/898/Almaty-Dubai-Almaty
    • KC551/552/Shymkent-Doha-Shymkent (charter flight)

    The passengers of cancelled flights will be offered free rebooking or a full refund for airfare.

    The airline continues to closely monitor the situation and will consider resuming flights from June 25 as the situation improves.

    Flight Delay Hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
    WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
    Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
