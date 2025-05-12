Air Astana resumes flights to India

These flights will be operated with Airbus A320 and Airbus A321LR aircraft, it said in a statement.

Regular flights KC 907/908 and KC 963/964 on the Almaty – Delhi – Almaty route will be suspended from 9 to 18 May.

Passengers affected by the cancelled flights will be offered a full refund or complimentary rebooking to alternative travel dates.

In addition, three special repatriation flights will be operated on the Almaty – Delhi – Almaty route to facilitate the return of Kazakh citizens and other Air Astana passengers to their home country.

Air Astana continues to closely monitor the situation and will promptly update passengers of any further developments, as the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the airline’s highest priority.

As written before, due to the closure of airspace between India and Pakistan, Air Astana is forced to cancel flights KC 907/908 on the Almaty – Delhi – Almaty route and KC 291/292 on the Almaty – Mumbai – Almaty route scheduled for May 8.