Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes off to Almaty

Starting from June 3rd with a frequency of three weekly flights, the new route underscores the airline’s continued commitment to enhancing connectivity between the UAE Central Asia.

“We are pleased to inaugurate our non-stop service between Abu Dhabi and Almaty, a route that underscores our commitment to expanding affordable travel options across key international destinations directly from the UAE capital,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia. “This launch offers passengers the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of one of Central Asia’s most vibrant cities, while also providing travellers from Kazakhstan with seamless access to the dynamic capital of the UAE.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "The launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s direct service to Almaty marks a valuable addition to our growing network at Zayed International Airport. This new connection enhances travel options for our passengers and reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key global hub. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this route will have in promoting tourism, cultural exchange, and economic collaboration between the UAE and Kazakhstan.”

This new route further strengthens Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s expanding network, reinforcing its commitment to delivering value-driven connectivity across key global markets.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan's Baku welcomed the first direct flight from Atyrau, Kazakhstan.