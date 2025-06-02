Baku welcomes first direct flight from Atyrau

Passengers arriving from Kazakhstan’s oil capital received a grand welcome, with the sounds of the Kazakh dombra and traditional dishes scattered across tables.

The event was attended by Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, airline representatives, and airport officials.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

The more flights, the stronger the bonds between our countries. This summer, up to 34 flights per week will connect Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and the total number of authorized flights will rise to 70, said Alim Bayel.

He went on to add that alongside with Astana, Almaty and Aktau, Atyrau is the fourth Kazakhstan city to have direct flights with Baku. "Direct flights are set to connect Baku with Kazakhstan’s Shymkent starting from this July".

The Atyrau-Baku route will run three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. With a flight time of just one hour and thirty minutes, it’s ideal for both business travel and tourism.

