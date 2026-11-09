Aida Balayeva addresses CIS Security Council secretaries meeting in Moscow

Participants reviewed pressing international and regional security challenges and examined prospects for strengthening cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In her speech, Aida Balayeva outlined key priorities, including countering terrorism and extremism, cyber threats, international drug trafficking, and emergency prevention.

Photo: Akorda

The deputy chair of Kazakhstan’s Security Council highlighted the importance of joint efforts across these priorities amid mounting risks.

Photo: Akorda

Particular attention was paid to emerging security risks linked to artificial intelligence in terrorist and other unlawful activities, alongside critical infrastructure protection and counteracting digital drug trafficking networks.

The Kazakh delegation presented a series of specific proposals to strengthen cooperation in combating emerging terrorist threats of new formats and transnational drug syndicates.

Aida Balayeva also underlined the importance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's initiative to establish a Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Manmade Emergencies.

On the sidelines of the event, Aida Balayeva held bilateral talks with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, and the State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich. The officials exchanged views on regional security issues and discussed challenges and threats, as well as potential joint response measures.

Photo: Akorda

Besides, delegates from the CIS security councils took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan backed Tajikistan’s bid for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat.