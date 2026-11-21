From autonomous robots to data centers capable of monitoring thousands of pieces of equipment, companies are testing technologies designed to identify problems earlier and improve efficiency. In the Permian Basin, a major shale oil-producing region near Midland, Texas, engineers say even small improvements at individual wells can have a significant impact when applied across a large area.

At a research laboratory, robotic dogs are being programmed to inspect operational sites for signs of trouble. The machines can work autonomously in the field, following missions developed by engineers.

Drones are also being tested for inspections and cleaning of oil reservoirs without human intervention or production halts. The approach is intended to help companies examine facilities while operations continue.

In Houston, engineers at The Cannon, an entrepreneurial hub partnering with Chevron, develop technology products for energy operations. Their work includes 3D printing, laser devices and mini satellite stations.

Chevron says its robotics initiatives have already delivered nearly $100 million in savings. The company is also applying digital tools to operations in the Permian Basin, where the scale of production creates opportunities to use data across large numbers of wells and facilities.

In Midland, an Integrated Operations Center monitors thousands of pieces of equipment simultaneously. The center uses information from the field to forecast and optimize production, well spacing, completion design and development.

Seth Oliver, a production supervisor in the Permian Basin, said the team uses a real-time autonomous optimizer alongside AI to examine large amounts of data and identify opportunities for improvement.

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“So, we’re using, we talked about RAO, that real-time autonomous optimizer and then we’re using AI in the background as well to be able to go through mass amounts of data and then highlight where we have opportunities to make things better,” Oliver said.

He explained that the goal includes finding ways to achieve incremental increases in production at individual wells.

“So, if we can get maybe two to five percent out of each well then that for one well it maybe not looks like a whole lot but if we apply it across the whole basin then we’re getting a lot more uplift and a lot more production across all of the areas versus just looking at one well at a time,” he said.

The Permian Basin covers more than 220,000 square kilometers and contains tens of thousands of wells. Its operators use a range of techniques to maintain and increase production, including hydraulic fracturing and chemicals applied at different stages of a well’s life cycle.

Alejandro Djurisic, general manager of wells life cycle in the Permian Basin, said the methods used today differ from those applied when development of the area was at an earlier stage.

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“A lot of the wells that we’re fracking now in 2026, we’re not fracking with the same recipes that we used in the original wells that were fracked in the early stages of the Permian, 2010 to 2016. There’s always a possibility to go back to those wells and see what we could do with them, maybe refracts, maybe chemically stimulate,” Djurisic said.

The number of wells also gives operators more opportunities to test ideas and share what they learn, he added.

“If we only had five wells, we really, you don’t have much room to try to innovate because we have as many wells as we do, we have a lot of, our playground is big, let me put it that way,” he said. “And that allows us to not only learn from what we can learn, and we can, if we learn by ourselves, that’s good, but if we can learn from others, that’s even better. And all these technologies, they can be applied globally, not only here, like in the Permian Basin, but on the operations, including in Kazakhstan.”

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Digital monitoring is also being used at refineries. At the El Segundo refinery in California, a Refinery Optimization Center collects information from monitoring points and helps operators respond to deviations within seconds.

Industry representatives say the system supports operational efficiency and environmental monitoring. Companies are also exploring technologies that can monitor air conditions and share results with the public in real time.

As AI use expands, energy companies are investing in the infrastructure needed to support it, including data centers and lower-carbon energy supplies. The development is of interest to Kazakhstan, which is pursuing plans for large data centers of its own.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had prepared five draft professional standards for specialists in solar energy, wind energy and green hydrogen production, citing the Ministry of Energy. The documents are expected to be released for public consultation soon.