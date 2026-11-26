Both indexes recovered much of their early losses, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.62% to 23,585.80. The S&P 500 dropped 0.25% to 7,182.78 after sliding as much as 3.2% during the session. The Dow gained 0.33% to close at 50,182.95.

Nvidia and other chipmakers came under renewed pressure just two days after the company reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive. His return helped lift technology shares on Monday, but the rally faded as investors turned their attention back to AI spending and stock valuations.

Inflation also remained in focus. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said its personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.8% in October from a year earlier. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was 3.3%.

U.S. stock markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. Trading resumes Friday, with the New York Stock Exchange scheduled to close early at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia added nearly $1 trillion to its market value on Monday, helping fuel a broader tech rally after reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO. Shares surged 31.48% to $165.05 from $125.53 on Friday, lifting the chipmaker’s market capitalization to about $4 trillion, according to Stock Analysis.