AI puts millions of jobs at risk globally, including in Central Asia - ILO

Using ILO microdata and analysis of over 30,000 tasks across 2,500 occupations, the research found that the impact of AI will vary significantly across regions and income levels.

In high-income countries, up to 34% of jobs are at risk of transformation due to AI, compared to 25% in upper-middle-income countries, 20% in lower-middle-income countries, and just 11% in low-income countries. Regionally, Europe and Central Asia are expected to be most affected (32%), while Africa shows the lowest potential impact (19%) — a trend that reflects the slower adoption of new technologies in less developed areas.

Source: International Labour Organization

Importantly, the report highlights a clear gender gap. Jobs held by women are more vulnerable to unpredictable changes from AI than those held by men. Globally, 28% of women’s jobs are at risk, compared to 21% of men’s. The disparity is sharpest in high-income countries, where 41% of women’s jobs could be affected versus 28% of men’s.

The ILO notes that it is difficult to predict exactly how AI will reshape specific roles. In some cases, it could improve job quality by automating routine tasks and freeing up time for creative work. In others, it may worsen conditions by increasing standardization and surveillance.

To address these challenges, the ILO urges governments and employers to involve trade unions when implementing AI technologies, ensuring a balance between productivity and decent working conditions, and promoting social stability.

Regardless of region or income level, the study concludes, AI’s impact will be felt most by women — a trend that demands targeted policy responses.

