AI helps scientists decode animal language

Scientists are using AI-powered tools to analyze vast amounts of animal sounds and behavior data from species including chimpanzees, mice, bonobos, dolphins and birds. Research projects are underway in countries such as France, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

One recent study led by researchers at the University of Saint-Etienne in France examined more than 122,000 vocalizations from African striped mice in South Africa’s Karoo region. Using AI, the researchers found that each mouse colony had its own vocal signature, while individual mice also appeared to possess distinct acoustic identities.

Researchers say AI is accelerating discoveries by processing large datasets that would otherwise take years to analyze manually. Similar studies involving chimpanzees, dolphins, zebras, bonobos and birds are helping scientists uncover patterns in animal communication systems.

The ultimate goal is to better understand how animals exchange information and whether elements of their communication can eventually be interpreted by humans.

Experts caution, however, that direct communication with animals could raise ethical and welfare concerns. Some researchers warn that excessive interaction may alter animals' natural behavior or affect their well-being.

Despite these challenges, scientists believe the research could deliver significant benefits for wildlife conservation, animal welfare and biological science.

As AI continues to uncover the complexity of animal communication, researchers are exploring whether humans and animals might one day be able to exchange simple messages, though such a breakthrough remains a distant prospect.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anthropic had become the world's most valuable artificial intelligence startup, surpassing OpenAI in market valuation. Following a new funding round, the company behind the Claude AI assistant was valued at nearly $1 trillion.