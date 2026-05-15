AI, cybersecurity and connectivity among key topics of Erdoğan’s speech at OTS summit in Turkistan

Opening his remarks, Erdoğan underscored the symbolic importance of holding the summit in Turkistan, describing the city as “a vivid monument to our shared historical heritage.” The Turkish leader also emphasized the relevance of this year’s summit agenda, which focused on artificial intelligence and digital transformation across the Turkic world.

“In this regard, we consider the holding of our summit on issues of artificial intelligence and digital development to be very timely. We must adopt the concept of a digital world evolving through digitalization as a strategic vision for our common future," he said.

According to Erdoğan, deeper cooperation in digital infrastructure and technological development will require stronger coordination between member states, including investments in human capital and public administration systems.

“There is a need for qualified human resources, the development of digital infrastructure and modern public administration systems based on data. At the same time, it is important to strengthen digital interconnectedness between our states. Undoubtedly, the implementation of joint technological projects between our countries will contribute to advancing this strategy,” he stated.

The Turkish president also pointed to the role of universities and international cooperation in ensuring fairness in global digital development processes. Cybersecurity was another major focus of Erdoğan’s speech. He warned that emerging digital threats targeting national infrastructure require coordinated responses and announced Türkiye’s intention to prioritize the issue during its future chairmanship of the OTS.

“New-generation threats directed against our databases and critically important national infrastructure are among the consequences of digital transformation that require special management. Strong cybersecurity in the modern world is just as vital and necessary as ensuring security on land, in the air and at sea,” Erdoğan said.

In addition, the Turkish president highlighted the strategic importance of regional transport routes, including the Middle Corridor, describing connectivity and logistics cooperation as key components of economic integration across the Turkic region. The same idea was highlighted earlier by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who stressed the need to develop industrial cooperation speaking at the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Forum on Thursday.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Astana as part of his state visit to Kazakhstan.