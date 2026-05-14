Kazakhstan plans to scale up Middle Corridor freight to 10 million tons
Speaking at the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Forum on Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to develop industrial cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"We have achieved tangible results in this area. To date, joint efforts by Kazakh and Turkish business circles have led to the implementation of 142 projects totaling $7.6 billion. Among them, I would highlight YDA Holding, which opened a multi-purpose manufacturing complex in our country. Moreover, the company is ramping up aluminum production and manufacturing medical supplies. Panelsan and Betek Boya are executing projects in the construction and chemical industries, while Aksa Energy has launched a modern power plant in the Kyzylorda region. All these projects are designed to strengthen Kazakhstan’s industrial potential," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Head of State identified the development of transport and logistics cooperation as another key objective.
"Kazakhstan is one of the key transit hubs between China and Europe. Presently, 85% of the freight flow along this route passes through the territory of our country. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, significantly bolsters Kazakhstan’s transport potential. In recent years, the volume of cargo transported via this route has increased more than fivefold. In 2025, container traffic grew by 36%. In the near future, we intend to increase this figure to 10 million tons.
To ensure effective coordination of the transit system, the Smart Cargo unified digital management platform has been developed. Overall, expanding the Middle Corridor's capacity serves the long-term interests of our nations. In this regard, we have proposed to jointly implement the e-permit project, which enables electronic logistics procedures, ensuring maximum process transparency and minimizing administrative costs. I believe it is important to align the Middle Corridor project with the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative.
It is also worth mentioning the significant contribution of Turkish entrepreneurs to the country’s civil aviation infrastructure. Currently, TAV Holding is reconstructing the international terminal at Almaty Airport. S Sistem Lojistik has also expressed interest in building a logistics center at Aktobe Airport. Carrying out these initiatives will contribute to strengthening the potential of the domestic aviation industry," the President noted.
As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated in the Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum.