AI boom: China to produce 100,000 humanoid robots in 2026

Gan made the remarks at a press conference for the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), noting that China's evolving AI applications and ecosystem is powering the booming robot industry, unleashing momentum for the country's high-quality development.

The penetration rate of AI applications among China's industrial enterprises above designated size has surpassed 30 percent, while the National AI Industry Investment Fund is stepping up operations to channel more social capital into the sector, he said.

Many of the innovations will be on display during the 2026 WAIC, which is set to take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20.

Under the theme "AI partnership for a brighter future," the conference will feature six major sections ranging from forums, exhibitions to innovation incubation and talent exchanges, with more than 1,100 exhibitors signing up for the event. Over 3,000 exhibits are expected to be on display during the conference, among which more than 300 products will make their global debuts.

Earlier, it was reported that humanoid robots were to be tested at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.