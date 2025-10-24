Agricultural trade between Kazakhstan and Czech Republic exceeds $20M

They discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in crop production, livestock, aquaculture, and agro-processing.

Notably, agricultural trade reached $20.8 million by the end of 2024, up 13% from 2023.

In the first eight months of 2025, the amount totaled $10.7 million.

Kazakhstan exports flax and sunflower seeds, nuts, legumes, and fish products to the Czech Republic.

Yermek Kenzhekhanuly proposed boosting mutual trade and expanding cooperation in agricultural processing.

Livestock breeding and technology exchange

Between 2011 and 2024, Kazakhstan imported over 12,000 head of Simmental and Hereford breeding cattle from the Czech Republic. During the meeting, officials discussed prospects for resuming supplies, using Czech-bred genetic material, and exchanging technologies for feeding and livestock management adapted to Kazakhstan’s climatic conditions. The Kazakh side also expressed interest in applying Czech expertise in livestock farm design and implementing energy-efficient solutions.

Fisheries and aquaculture

Since 2018, Saken Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical Research University has partnered with the University of South Bohemia (Czech Republic), establishing the Kazakh-Czech Aquaculture Center. The center focuses on cultivating valuable fish species and implementing joint research projects. Both sides agreed to continue exchanging expertise and conducting joint personnel training programs.

Results

The Kazakh Deputy Minister emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in adopting the Czech Republic’s experience in digitalizing agriculture, including precision farming systems, automated irrigation, and the use of artificial intelligence in crop production.

Czech Deputy Minister of Agriculture Pavel Sekáč, in turn, highlighted that the Czech Republic considers Kazakhstan a key partner in Central Asia and is eager to develop cooperation in livestock farming, agricultural engineering, and scientific exchanges.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation and move forward with specific joint projects.

As previously reported, agricultural output in Kazakhstan increased 2.5 times. Furthermore, the country will export $70 million products to Uzbekistan.