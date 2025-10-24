Kazakhstan to export $70 million in products to Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan currently has 876 enterprises operating in Uzbekistan, generating trade across 270 categories worth about $500 million. The mission included companies from construction, food and light industries, mechanical engineering, chemicals, and processing sectors. B2B meetings were held with major Uzbek distributors, retail chains, and businesses.

"The mission in Tashkent gives companies the chance not only to showcase their products but also to enter the neighboring country's market, negotiate supplies, and start exports. We support participants at every stage, from organizing meetings to translation and logistics," said Aidar Abildabekov, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

Negotiations resulted in export deals totaling $73.5 million.

QazTrade highlighted strong demand from Uzbekistan for sunflower oil, meat, and sugar.

It was noted that mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is steadily growing. In the first eight months of 2025, trade turnover increased by nearly 18.5% to $3 billion, with Kazakh exports rising by over 26.7% to $2.2 billion.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan increased new-season grain exports by 14%.